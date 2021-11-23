Daily Schmankerl: Newcastle United losing ground on both Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso, but not Manchester City’s Zinchenko; Bayern Munich eyeing Jeremy Doku; If only we could have bet on Michael Cuisance; A Champions League prediction; and MORE!

Corentin Tolisso looks likely to get the start for Bayern Munich against Dynamo Kiev today and other clubs hunting for a bargain this summer will surely be watching — including Newcastle United — even if Tottenham Hotspur is the leader in the clubhouse:

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga winner Corentin Tolisso, according to Jeunes Footeaux, but the Frenchman looks set to join Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Newcastle United also has its eyes on Niklas Süle and might be discouraged by the recent news that Bayern Munich is serious about bringing the Germany international back:

Newcastle United have seemingly suffered a blow in the race to sign Niklas Süle, with Bayern Munich set to award the German international a new contract with an increased salary. Indeed, a new deal would foil any plans Newcastle have of signing Sule. With centre-back arguably the number one position the Toon have to address in both January and 2022 in the summer transfer window.

According to Transfer Market Web, Newcastle could be turning to Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko in lieu of the Bayern Munich boys:

The Ukraine international has not been a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side recently, but he has been a valuable member of the City squad in the past. According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle is eyeing Zinchenko as a way to offer new manager Eddie Howe a large sum of money with which to make squad changes in January. Newcastle would be taking a risk by signing Zinchenko, as convincing the 24-year-old to leave one of the Premier League’s primary championship contenders for a team likely to be fighting relegation would be difficult. A versatile talent like Zinchenko, who can play left-back, wing-back, or even midfield, would be a great addition for the Magpies.

Since, I forgot to put this in the Weekend Warm-up, here you go:

Bayern Munich will be walking wounded, sick, or just quarantined and it would not be shocking if Dynamo Kiev pulled out three points in a game given how much of a mess the Bavarians seem to be right now.

However, this is still Bayern Munich and even a motivated Dynamo team against a haphazard lineup, will have a ton of problems. Should Nagelsmann lose — or the team just perform poorly once again — the vultures will begin circling. This is not a good time to start showing weakness.

Prediction: Dynamo Kiev 0-3 Bayern Munich

Will Bayern Munich count Jeremy Doku among its options for a transfer? It seems like it. FC Barcelona and Liverpool are also said to be in the mix:

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona and Liverpool are set to face competition from German champions Bayern Munich in the race to sign Belgian forward Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais. Doku came through the youth ranks at RSC Anderlecht and went on to make 37 senior appearances, in which he produced a return of six goals and seven assists. The 19-year-old signed for Rennes in the summer transfer window last year in a deal worth €26 million. His debut season did not have much to write home about as he managed to score just two goals and chalk up four assists in 37 games. Despite his low return, Doku managed to attract a slew of suitors due to his searing pace, his ability to run at and beat defenders with ease and his vast potential. Capped ten times by the Belgian national team, the teenager has popped up on the radars of Liverpool while Barcelona have also recently made their interest known in the youngster, with Bayern Munich now entering the race.

Bayern Munich have survived another week of football, and things are very gloomy at the moment. The vaccine debate has started spiraling out of control, while the surprise loss to Augsburg on Friday has left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. Of course, this just gives us plenty of things to discuss on this edition of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Here are our talking points for this episode:

Bayern Munich have decided to dock unvaccinated players’ salary while they’re in quarantine. Is this the right decision, and what could be the fallout?

The controversy surrounding Bayern’s association with Qatar, and the delaying of the member’s motion ahead of the next AGM.

Cursed Bayern sponsorships.

A preview for Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv (no preview show this week).

The trouble with Marcel Sabitzer.

A prediction for the game (that wasn’t by INNN).

Looking at this from a purely gambling perspective (regardless of what anyone’s thoughts are on taking the jab vs. not)...if I could have bet on what Bayern Munich player was no vaxxed, I’d have went in on Cuisance hard. That was easy money.

Omar Richards was a lucky charm for Bayern Munich the FC Augsburg loss: