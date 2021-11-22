Lewandowski wins prestigious Tuttosport 2021 Golden Player Award

For the second consecutive year, Robert Lewandowski has been declared the best player in the world by the distinguished jury assembled by Italian soccer magazine Tuttosport. It was announced today that Lewandowski will receive the 2021 Golden Player Award for his extraordinary achievements in the 2020-2021 season (Tuttosport, FCBayern.com).

After powering Bayern Munich’s offense all the way to a record-smashing six trophies in 2019-2020, Lewandowski scored goals at a breathtaking rate in the following season. The highlight: breaking the legendary Gerd Müller’s unbreakable record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season. Lewandowski surpassed his distinguished predecessor with an astonishing 41.

Perhaps the best part of the award—and what sets it apart from certain other “best” awards that resemble popularity contests—is that Tuttosport’s jury consists primarily of elite former players with literally hundreds of trophies between them. As the publication itself explains,

An elite jury, with over two hundred career trophies, from league championships, the Champions League, the Euros, and the World Cup, composed of Shevchenko, Matthäus, Stoichkov, Butragueño, Nedved, Chapuisat, Toni, Eto’o, Costacurta, Van der Sar, Verón, Rui Costa and Lina Souloukou, the general manager of Olympiacos with a preeminent role also at the ECA.

As Tuttosport explains, “Lewandowski may not have won everything in the magical year 2020 ... but for our ‘team,’ the Pole was still number one in the solar year.” Lewandowski finished ahead of Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy) and Lionel Messi (PSG, Argentina).

Tanti auguri, Roberto! Felicitazioni!