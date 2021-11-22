Bavarian Podcast Works S4E16: Unvaccinated players docked pay, Bayern’s relationship with Qatar, previewing Kyiv, and more!

Bayern Munich have survived another week of football, and things are very gloomy at the moment. The vaccine debate has started spiraling out of control, while the surprise loss to Augsburg on Friday has left a sour taste in fans’ mouths. Of course, this just gives us plenty of things to discuss on this edition of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Here are our talking points for this episode:

Bayern Munich have decided to dock unvaccinated players’ salary while they’re in quarantine. Is this the right decision, and what could be the fallout?

The controversy surrounding Bayern’s association with Qatar, and the delaying of the member’s motion ahead of the next AGM.

How all

Cursed Bayern sponsorships.

A preview for Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv (no preview show this week).

The trouble with Marcel Sabitzer.

A prediction for the game (that wasn’t by INNN).

