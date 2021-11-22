Report: Bayern Munich’s unvaccinated players causing a rift in the dressing room

Bayern Munich have stumbled into one hell of a controversy. Yesterday, it was revealed that the five unvaccinated players — Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Choupo-Moting, and Cuisance — would be docked pay for the days they spend in quarantine. That seems to have been a catalyst for something bigger, because it looks like tensions are building behind the scenes.

First you have kicker, who (in their print edition), who came out with the following report:

Some of the unvaccinated players are irritated that the club's decision to cut their salaries was leaked publicly. The players were hoping for more support in public. There's talk about loss of trust and effects on the atmosphere within the team [Kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, according to TZ, two camps have long since formed in the dressing room — the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The former players reportedly cannot understand why their colleagues would not only risk their health, but the success of their entire team.

Former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, supports the decision to dock the unvaccinated players’ pay: “Everyone has tried to sort out the non-vaccination issue and find a solution. That didn’t work out. Maybe it will work now.”

Opinion: Who do these guys think they are?

From Rummenigge’s words, it’s clear that Bayern have been trying to convince the unvaccinated players to get the jab for quite some time with no success. The decision to dock their pay may be unpopular, but it was obviously a last ditch effort from the bosses to change their minds, when softer methods clearly didn’t work.

It’s baffling that any of these players expected the club to support them for such an indefensible position. There’s a pandemic going on, one that has killed millions of people worldwide. The vaccine is one of the few things that can bring it to an end. That these guys think that Bayern would back their decision to be irresponsible betrays a startling lack of perspective.

Then again, to be fair, lots of top level footballers got to continue their lives as if nothing happened, while the rest of us bore the brunt of the pandemic. Maybe they thought that the consequences didn’t apply to them.

Well, the consequences are now here. How will they react?