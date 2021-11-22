Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann won’t let Marcel Sabitzer take blame for Augsburg debacle

The days following Bayern Munich’s awkward 2-1 loss to FC Augsburg were filled with fans looking for reasons why Die Roten fell apart.

While there were plenty of poor performances to criticize, most people took aim at Marcel Sabitzer. Coach Julian Nagelsmann would not entertain that notion, however.

“For me that’s too shallow an assessment,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by BuLiNews.com). “It’s too obvious to take that ball loss as the reason for conceding a goal. One can always lose a ball. It’s more of a question of how one reacts to it and we didn’t react to it well.”

Nagelsmann’s one criticism of Sabitzer from the match is that he “could have used some instances of space better.”

Regardless, Nagelsmann touted Sabitzer’s performance rather than bash it overall.

“Sabi hasn’t hit his stride yet, but it was actually a top match from him, and he’s produced several top matches from that position against an opponent with similar tactics at Leipzig,” Nagelsmann said.

While that public support is nice, there are already rumors that Corentin Tolisso will get his number called over Sabitzer against Dynamo Kiev.