Report: Marco Neppe is latest Bayern Munich member felled by COVID-19

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe was the person who tested positive for COVID-19, which caused the latest quarantine situation.

After Neppe’s positive test took another tragic toll on a squad looking to gain some consistency. With Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance all out of action — coupled with the positive tests for Niklas Süle and Josip Stanisic’s positive tests and Joshua Kimmich’s quarantine has left Bayern Munich a little depleted.

Tanguy Nianzou is expected to get a defensive start against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, but Julian Nagelsmann will have to get creative with his lineup. It would not be shocking to see Nagelsmann change the formation or even use more floating positions.

One thing is certain, Bayern Munich needs to change its COVID-19 luck. With so many players out of commission, this could be an opportunity for other players like