Daily Schmankerl: Marcel Sabitzer booted from starring role?; Bayern Munich reportedly bows out of Karim Adeyemi race; Dusan Vlahovic to move next summer; Hertha Berlin fans have seen enough; Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United; and MORE!

Bayern Munich already might have seen enough in a Marcel Sabitzer to know he does not fit at the club.

Sabitzer is caught up in a numbers game that seemingly was alleviated by the recent absence of Joshua Kimmich. Even with that, Coretin Tolisso is determined to break through and could seize the position:

Following his disappointing performance against Augsburg, Marcel Sabitzer is likely to lose his spot to Corentin Tolisso on Tuesday [Kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 21, 2021

Now, though, Sabitzer gotten his chance and still not succeeded.

If Bayern Munich cannot give him a more regular role with in the club, Sabitzer could be inclined to move on quickly.

Related Austria coach Franco Foda confident Marcel Sabitzer will turn a corner at Bayern Munich

It appears that anyone hoping for Bayern Munich to sign Karim Adeyemi is going to end up disappointed:

Karim Adeyemi’s poker is in the hot phase. In all probability, however, the shooting star will not land at FC Bayern. According to SPORT1 information, it is said within the club that the overall package is too expensive for the national team from RB Salzburg. In the room there are between 30 and 40 million euros in transfer fees for the 19-year-old and at least five million euros annual salary. In addition, the Munich offense does not have the highest personnel requirements. Other positions, such as right-back, have priority. As SPORT1 knows, BVB is already in pole position with Adeyemi and wants to go to the limit of pain for the offensive player. Dortmund offers the offensive player a five-year contract with an annual salary of five million euros and a transfer fee of 35 million euros including bonuses.

It is true, Bayern Munich is set up nicely at a couple of positions including forward, where Adyemi likely not get the playing time he desires.

Could Zinedine Zidane be the next manager at Manchester United. It sure looks like it:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer coach of Manchester United, the separation from the Norwegian is sealed after the 1: 4 at newly promoted FC Watford. According to English media reports, Zinedine Zidane should be the preferred candidate for the owner.

Zidane is already rumored to have the support of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, which should carry a lot of weight in the decision-making process.

Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic has been linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and a host of other clubs. It was previously thought that Vlahovic preferred a change during the winter transfer window, but now Fiorentina might want to keep him for the rest of this season:

Fiorentina is enjoying having one of the best strikers in Europe, Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, who scored a double in the last match between the ‘viola’ team against Milan. For this reason, the president of the club, Rocco B. Comisso, wants to have him, at least until the end of the season. The Serbian striker will not renew with Fiorentina, but his contract lasts until 2023, so the president of the Italian team wants to keep him at least until summer 2022, and then let him go. The “viola” team knows that they will not be able to retain Vlahovic, since he does not intend to renew with the club, but he will not let him go to Juventus either. According to Calciomercato, the president of the Italian entity will not close the doors when he leaves, but he wants the Serbian striker to go to a team that is not from Serie A, as is the case with Juventus. Thus, things would be easier for teams like Atlético de Madrid, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City, who are after him. However, although there was talk of his departure in January, Rocco B. Comisso wants to convince the footballer to finish the season at Fiorentina, so his transfer situation in the winter market could take a radical turn.

Vlahovic is certainly not short on suitors.

These Hertha Berlin fans had seen enough from the players after the team’s loss to Union Berlin:

Most striking image from the Berlin derby last night.



Hertha’s Davie Selke throws his shirt to a fan after their 2-0 defeat to Union.



The fan throws it straight back at him. pic.twitter.com/0yiVrK0Szu — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) November 21, 2021

France is out of control: