Breaking: Four of Bayern Munich’s unvaccinated players go into quarantine

As another wave of the Covid-19 hits Germany, the vaccination dilemma at Bayern Munich is becoming more troublesome than ever. With Niklas Süle getting tested positive for the virus earlier this month, three of Bayern’s five unvaccinated players were asked to quarantine themselves as they came in close contact with the defender. Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala were the three players who had to leave the Die Mannschaft camp to self-isolate.

Fast forward two weeks and it’s the same old song and dance. On Sunday, four of the unvaccinated players in the squad have been asked to go into quarantine after coming into contact with a person within the club who has tested positive for the virus. According to a statement released by FC Bayern, Gnarby, Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance have gone into quarantine.

The names of the five unvaccinated players and details regarding the consequences of not getting their jabs were revealed by Bild on Saturday.

