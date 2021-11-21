Decision made? Bayern Munich cracks down on unvaccinated stars

With Bayern Munich fans still reeling from the news that all five of the club’s unvaccinated players will have to go back into quarantine, it looks like the bosses have finally had enough. Per Sport1, the unvaxxed quintet were summoned for talks at the Sabener Strasse this weekend, where they were told that their salaries would be withheld while they were in quarantine. As we now now, the unvaccinated individuals at Bayern

In Bavaria, unvaccinated individuals are not entitled to payment from their employers while in quarantine. For players like Kimmich, this would be a significant financial penalty. Per the report, he would stand to lose up to 768,000 euros out of his 20m a year salary.

Ex-Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge justified the sanctions, saying: “The viewer income is less due to the access restrictions, that is a loss of income for the club. I know from a reliable source that there have been many discussions on the topic with the players. The result was seen in Augsburg. If important players are missing, that also affects Bayern. The vaccination debate is a topic that annoys the whole club.”

Per Sport1, the decision was met with “a lack of understanding” from the players involved. That’s probably a diplomatic way of saying that they’re not happy. Luckily Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala are both tied down, so they can’t just get up and leave — though this could throw a wrench into Gnabry’s planned contract extension.

While this might help Bayern recoup a little bit of money in these times, what would really help everyone is if all five of the players decided to get vaccinated.

