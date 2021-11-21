Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance takes more heat

It has been a long time since Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance flashed his tantalizing talent.

Now, Cuisance was named as one of the club’s five unvaccinated players — a distinction that has become highly controversial of late. His health standards aside, Cuisance was also the recipient of a verbal barrage from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, who pulled no punches on where Cuisance stands within the club.

“He never arrived at FC Bayern, was already considered a stinker under Flick. His talent hasn’t really come to fruition yet, either. This young man has the self-perception of being a boss. I don’t know what anyone still wants to do with him at FC Bayern. He should have been loaned out a long time ago. It’s not easy for him either,” Falk said on Bild’s television show “Bayern Insider.”

Cuisance would absolutely be served well by a loan stint or transfer away. There just does not appear to be a future for him at Bayern Munich.