Kit fiasco? Did Robert Lewandowski wear a defective Bayern Munich kit vs. FC Augsburg

As astute observation by Footy Headlines might have uncovered yet another unpleasant part of Bayern Munich’s sloppy and unexpected loss to FC Augsburg; Robert Lewandowski’s kit might have been defective.

When looking at the club badge something seems...amiss. In a side-by-side comparison, the first tweet offers a decent idea of how things might have been off. The second tweet below, however, offers a look at what is...and what should never be:

I would not expect the team or adidas to issue a statement on this, but man...that would be pretty funny if they did.

Perhaps, Lewandowski just mixed up his kits and threw on the one he ordered from Alibaba last week?

Regardless, BFW will keep an eye on this evolving situation. If you see anything off like this, please report it to the BFW Tip Line via our Twitter account. Tommy Adams will LOVE to get that kind of content rolling in.