Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso intensifies; Jerome Boateng nearly throws down with teammate; Alvaro Odriozola credits Bayern for career help; and MORE!

The rumors are getting hotter about Tottenham Hotspur pursuing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso:

Tottenham Hotspur are head of Inter and Juventus in the race to land Corentin Tolisso with Fabio Paratici who could finally secure the midfielder’s services after failing to sign him in 2017. Paratici was in charge of Juventus transfers when the Old Lady was in talks to sign Tolisso from Lyon more than four years ago. The Frenchman was regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe at that time, but the Serie A giants failed to secure his services as Lyon reached an agreement to sell their starlet to Bayern Munich for €40m. Tolisso joined Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich playing 26 games in his first season at the Allianz Arena.

Earlier in the week, kicker linked Tolisso to both Tottenham and Inter Milan. The Frenchman still has a ton of talent and with some luck regarding injuries, he could be an impact player elsewhere.

Alvaro Odriozola learned a lot about his game during his loan stint at Bayern Munich. While he did not see much field time, he certainly evolved as a player.

“I’ve learned a lot particularly defensive side of the game. It’s a new Odriozola. I learned a lot from my teammates. It was a very rewarding, unforgettable experience. I learned from Joshua Kimmich, especially from his mentality. I have a great relationship with him,” Odriozola said. “He’s a guy who lives football with an indescribable passion.”

Odriozola, of course, is now suiting up for Fiorentina.

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala has passed his driver’s license test.

All that means that his mom will no longer be driving him to work:

Jamal Musiala got his driver's license on the first try and drove himself to Säbener Straße today [ Bild] pic.twitter.com/XZiRDoWCfr — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 20, 2021

Bayern Munich return from the international break not with a bang, but with a whimper as the German champions slumped to a 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg. No one saw this loss coming, but some worrying trends have begun to emerge under coach Julian Nagelsmann. What’s going wrong here?

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why Nagelsmann got his lineup completely wrong, starting with the three-man backline and its demerits.

How playing Serge Gnabry at RWB causes a cascading effect on the rest of the system.

Why Benjamin Pavard is simply not performing at the level required for Bayern Munich.

How Niklas Sule might be the most important player in this team’s defense.

Marcel Sabitzer’s midfield woes, and why he may be becoming Leroy Sane 2.0.

The absolutely perplexing state of the back line. What is going wrong here? Is it the tactics, the personnel, or something else?

Criticizing Nagelsmann’s subs.

The curious case of Jamal Musiala, and why we should be worried about his development.

How Thomas Muller is being misused in the current system.

Closing thoughts on what we want to see against Kyiv in midweek.

Jerome Boateng was unhappy with the effort of teammate Rayan Cherki and the two had a verbal altercation at Olympique Lyon:

As the French outlet “L’Équipe” now reports, the ex-Bayern professional (2011 to 2021) allegedly clashed with teammate Rayan Cherki (18) on the way to the tunnel and had a heated exchange of words with the France U21 international. Boateng disagreed with several of Cherki’s actions in the closing stages of the match and took a swipe at his teammate. “Who do you think you are? You’re 18 years old, you didn’t do anything! You have to respect me,” Boateng allegedly rumbled, according to the report.

These kids today...I tell you, no respect.

Anyway, Boateng having heat with someone is not exactly a surprise.