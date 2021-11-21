Report: Bayern Munich’s five unvaccinated players revealed

A lot has been written about Bayern Munich and COVID in recent weeks, and now Bild is reporting who the five unvaccinated first team players at the club are. They also have news on the consequences being handed down from the club as a result of those decisions. According to Bild, Bayern did not want to comment on the report.

The five unvaccinated players are: Eric Maxim Chopuo-Moting, Michael Cuisance, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Jamal Musiala.

The day before Friday’s loss against Augsburg, those players were summoned to Säbener Straße for a meeting with Bayern’s bosses. Once there, the players were told that while it is their right to not get the vaccine, but that they should think about the club as well. The players were also told of the following consequences:

No salary while quarantined

Beginning November 1, the city of Munich made it so employees are not entitled to their salary from to a quarantine due to their unvaccinated status. Fed up with players missing time, Bayern will no longer be paying the salary of unvaccinated players while they’re quarantined.

Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala, and Choupo-Moting were informed that they would not be paid for the time they were quarantined this month. Cuisance has not been quarantined, so he will be paid his regular salary.

For Kimmich, due to his enormous salary, this means a loss of roughly €768,000 in the last two weeks.

Possibility of isolated training

Nothing is being ruled out including the unvaccinated players being isolated from the rest of the team during training. The five were surprised at this announcement, but it is reportedly being met with approval from the rest of the team.