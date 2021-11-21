Bayern Munich II fall to VfB Eichstätt, slip five points back of first place

Bayern Munich II hit the road in their first match back from the international break, but they fell with a big 3-1 loss to VfB Eichstätt. The young Bavarian reserves stay in second place, but they lose ground to SpVgg Bayreuth.

Match Highlights

It looked like both sides were heading into the halftime break scoreless, but Jamie Lawrence conceded a silly penalty in the 40th minute. Ralf Schröder stepped up and converted the spot kick to send the hosts up 1-0 into the break.

Shortly after the restart, Bayern II struck back. A deep cross from Taylor Booth found Christopher Scott in the box, who brought the ball down with impressive skill. He found an inch of space and beat the goalkeeper for the goal.

Unfortunately, Eichstätt took the lead again shortly thereafter following a poor clearance from Nicolas Feldhahn. Bayern II were right back down the field in the 55th minute, but Oliver Batista Meier’s header hit the crossbar.

Bayern II continued to push for an equalizer, but it was Eichstätt who nabbed the next goal. Taking the 3-1 lead, Philipp Federl headed home a corner kick in the 82nd minute to end hopes of a Bayern II comeback.

See the full highlights here.

Best of: VfB Eichstätt #FCBAmateure



Zwei Mal Latte, aber keine Punkte in Eichstätt: Die Szenen zur 1:3-Auswärtsniederlage.



Zum ausführlichen Video: https://t.co/rLx01i7Qsc#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/XTpJjmNOQ2 — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) November 20, 2021

Squad

With Thorben Rhein out with COVID, Martin Demichelis moved Taylor Booth into the midield three and Maximilian Welzmüller to right back. Leon Fust also got the start over Eyüp Adin, who would come on for left back Angelo Eyüp at halftime.

Feldhahn appears to have really lost a step, and it’s really evident that Demichelis needs to rely on the centerback pairing of Lawrence and Bright Arrey-Mbi moving forward.

Bayern XI: Kainz - Welzmüller, Feldhahn (74. Copado), Lawrence (45. Arrey-Mbi), Brückner (45. Aydin) - Booth, Kern, Fust (67. Motika) - Batista-Meier, Vidović (45. Sieb), Scott

Halbzeit⏸| 1:0 (45‘)



Die Hausherren gehen durch einen Elfmeter in Führung. Die Roten haben mehr Ballbesitz, konnten ihre Chancen aber noch nicht zum Rückschlag nutzen. In der zweiten Hälfte das Ding rumreißen, Jungs! #FCBAmateure pic.twitter.com/uVkx8FLgeh — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) November 20, 2021

Table and Next Match

The loss slips Bayern II a full five points behind table leaders SpVgg who are level on games played now. On Friday November 26, Bayern II will host FC Memmingen.