More details on Hansi Flick’s final months at Bayern Munich show his professionalism

By now everyone has heard of the tumultuous final months at Bayern Munich for Hansi Flick.

In Christian Falk’s ‘Bayern Insider’, the German journalist detailed how things went south quickly between Flick and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic.

Here is a bullet form rundown (via @iMiaSanMia) of some of the topics that caused strife between the two men:

Flick wanted Timo Werner, while the club wanted Leroy Sane (who cost more at that particular time. Werner’s deal was rumored to be far less).

Flick also wanted Kai Havertz, but knew the asking price was too high.

Flick and Uli Hoeneß spoke to Mario Götze about a potential return, but the board canned the idea. Flick also wanted to bring in Julian Draxler, but the club shot that down as well.

Flick wanted Ridle Baku before his move to Wolfsburg for €10 million, but the club signed Bouna Sarr for €8 million (hold in your groans!)

Flick wanted Benjamin Henrichs on loan, but was shot down in favor of a loan deal for Alvaro Odriozola.

Flick also wanted players like were Arne Maier, Max Meyer and Dodô.

Flick wanted to keep Sven Ulreich and not sign Alexander Nübel.

Flick wanted Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Tiago Dantas as low-risk, high reward signings.

Despite the strong possibility that he was leaving, Flick helped sign Dayot Upamecano by holding talks with the defender.

That last bullet is big. Flick likely knew he was leaving at that stage and could have just done his own thing with Upamecano, but he put in the time to help the club secure the defender.

The biggest issues, however, had to do with false promises: