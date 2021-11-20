Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg; FC Barcelona wanted Kingsley Coman on loan this winter; Erling Haaland to England; Barca, Manchester United want Dani Olmo; and MORE!

Friday night lights? Not good for Bayern Munich.

FC Augsburg shocked the Rekordmeister 2-1 and opened the floodgates for questioning on how much drama the squad can withstand at one time. Anyway, here are some quick hitters on the match:

The absence of players like Joshua Kimmich and Niklas Süle hurt. Moreover, the uncertainty of how their absences would affect the squad absolutely created headaches and confusion this week. For Süle, he really could not help it. For Kimmich, this could be a recurring issues.

More than anything, Bayern Munich did not look ready to play, while FC Augsburg looked as if it was a World Cup finale. These types of games are always going to happen over the course of a season, but it’s sure as hell painful when they do.

Serge Gnabry...oooooof. Not the Germany’s best match for sure. Gnabry never got on track and just seemed off. Missing that time in quarantine was an absolute killer.

For as poor as Gnabry was, Marcel Sabitzer might have been worse. Sabitzer is starting to look like a player who cannot adjust to life on the bench. When he plays he does not look confident and almost…unsure of just about every decision (which could explain his role in FC Augsburg’s second goal). The hard part is that Sabitzer is a world class player, but not every “alpha” can handle being second choice on any roster. While there is still plenty of time for Sabitzer to get right, it is fair to ask if he will ever get enough consistent minutes to have that happen. Then again, if Kimmich continues to have to quarantine, Sabitzer might just get his way.

Omar Richards was…okay. As a young player, though, he will certainly have more of a chance to prove himself down the road, but not much given his position. I didn’t necessarily come away super impressed.

It is probably certain that Julian Nagelsmann did not want use Alphonso Davies at all, but he did provide a spark.

It still amazes me that Bayern Munich lists this formation as a 4-3-2-1 when it really is a 3-4-2-1. I mean…they are Bayern Munich. If they want to run a different formation, just say it.

Robert Lewandowski got into the scoring column once more on a day where most fans would have traded that one goal from Lewandowski for a few of the near misses the other players had.

It’s hard to place much blame on Lewandowski and Thomas Müller, but man it would have been great to see the duo put the team on their respective backs.

Overall, this was step backward for the squad, but it is also not the end of the world. Onward and upward, I suppose.

FC Barcelona and Manchester United are both in hot pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo:

Dani Olmo has long been one of the great objectives of FC Barcelona to reinforce its attack for next season, there are several rumors that pointed to the possibility of the arrival of the 23-year-old Spanish international throughout the winter market, something that Mateu Alemany himself, the visible head of the Barça sports management, denied a couple of days ago, assuring that the Financial Fair Play that the Camp Nou team currently has does not allow him to carry out operations in the market beyond the free arrival of Dani Alves . These doubts about the possibility of signing Dani Olmo feed the hope of a Manchester United that apparently would be the other great interested in taking over the services of the Leipzig footballer, who since Julian Nagelsmann’s departure to Bayern Munich has not had much minus the expected prominence in the German team, which leads him to seriously value an exit from the Bundesliga, being able to land in one of these two European giants with a view to 2022.

Talk about craziness, FC Barcelona wanted Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman to join the club via loan during this winter transfer window:

Spectacular rumor from Spain: As the Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reports , FC Barcelona has knocked on Bayern because of Kingsley Coman. Curious: Barca are said to have hoped for a loan from January. Unsurprisingly, the Munich-based company turned down this alleged offer. Coman was already on Barcelona’s wish list in the summer. The future of the Frenchman at Bayern is still uncertain. Coman’s contract runs until 2023, but the negotiations for an extension were broken off in the summer by father Christian and Benoît Menye (a family friend) due to different salary expectations between them and the Bayern bosses. (SPORT1 reported) So far, the side of the French, whom Bayern would like to keep, is said to have asked for around 20 million per year for SPORT1 information. According to reports, his salary is currently “only” around 12 million. However, it cannot be ruled out that the parties will come to an agreement over the course of the season, especially since the mandate of the notorious advisor Pini Zahavi, whom the Comans brought on board after the broken off talks, has expired recently. If Coman does not extend the contract, Bayern will be able to generate a transfer fee for the French for the last time in the coming summer, because the Bayern bosses want to avoid a second case of Alaba, who moved to Real Madrid free of charge.

There is no point in loaning Coman away — even if Bayern Munich plans to sell him during the summer.

Hertha Berlin’s Niklas Stark’s career did not exactly go on the trajectory many had hoped for, but he is drawing interest from West Ham United:

News Niklas Stark: @WestHam is highly interested. First talks have taken place. #WHU need to replace Ogbonna. Moyes wants him. Player is also interested but he also feels comfortable @HerthaBSC. The club wants to make the deal in winter. He is a free agent 2022. @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/JxxoMOflIP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 19, 2021

Jovana Damnjanovic is a legend:

It’s a good feeling winning against Lyon right @JocaDamnjanovic? pic.twitter.com/ynecXmaphJ — Out Of Context Bayern Frauen (@OOCBayernFrauen) November 19, 2021

According to The Sun, Mino Raiola is plotting for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland to head to the Premier League:

The future of Erling Haaland seems to be going through the Premier League and everything seems to indicate that Mino Raiola is going to do everything possible to ‘sneak’ him into one of the clubs with which he has the best relationship. The Nordic footballer is one of the best strikers on the planet and there are many clubs with which he has been linked, however, it seems that his desire is to reach the Premier League, a competition that has always caught his attention . According to the British tabloid ‘The Sun’, Borussia Dortmund seems that it could let Haaland go for about 75 million euros, that is, the entirety of its termination clause and, although Real Madrid sounded strongly like his possible destiny, it seems that the meringues are already beginning to accept that they will not be able to hire him. The aforementioned medium ensures that there are two leading clubs fighting to gain the services of the powerful Norwegian striker, it would be Manchester United and Chelsea. These two clubs will do what they can to get the services of the Norwegian, everything will depend on who puts more money on the player’s table and Mino Raiola.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been listed as potential destinations for Haaland.