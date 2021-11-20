Robert Lewandowski says Bayern Munich dug its own grave with early deficit

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski knew his squad was in trouble when it fell into a 2-0 deficit in the first half.

FC Augsburg already knew it was outgunned, so the early lead allowed them to sit back a bit and play a more compact style that frustrated the Bavarians — including Lewandowski.

“We didn’t play well enough and didn’t show what we can do. Not everything worked. The fact that we let up two goals is too much. In parts, we should have played faster. It’s something else when you concede two goals, then the opponent can play deeper. We have to look forward now and show our football again,” said Lewandowski (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Lewandowski put Bayern Munich back to a one-goal deficit just two minutes after FC Augsburg’s second tally, but the damage was done. Three points went to FC Augsburg, while Bayern Munich was left scratching its head about what happened.

