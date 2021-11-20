Thomas Muller reacts to Bayern Munich’s stunning 2-1 loss to Augsburg

After Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to FC Augsburg, Thomas Muller was very critical of the performance his team showed. He expects that the players will work on the mistakes they made and that the team will learn and grow from this loss.

“The first half was bad — very bad,” said Muller. “And in the second half, you could see that we wanted to turn it around, but maybe we didn’t earn that bit of luck in front of the goal. This is a bitter setback in our self-image. I think we were too careless and then it happens that you get punished. Sometimes it happens that you may finish a match unpunished.”

He also commented on the possible foul on Gnabry and Thomas was frustrated at the referee: “The referee said he gave an advantage, but that’s not an advantage when Serge tries to continue. I haven’t seen any advantage there.”

The Raumdeuter is well aware of the things that are going wrong at the moment with the Rekordmeister: “What wasn’t good today should get better. I think when you have the feeling in every game that you can score three or four goals, you lose a bit of hunger defensively. We noticed that over and over again in the past few games.”

Certainly a bitter defeat for the squad, but the team will certainly bounce back and play like their usual selves.

FYI, we happen to have a podcast on all things Bayern Munich, and as usual we did a postgame review show on this game. Why not give it a try?

Thanks for listening!