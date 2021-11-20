Bavarian Podcast Works Postgame Show: Talking points from Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to Augsburg

Bayern Munich return from the international break not with a bang, but with a whimper as the German champions slumped to a 2-1 defeat against FC Augsburg. No one saw this loss coming, but some worrying trends have begun to emerge under coach Julian Nagelsmann. What’s going wrong here?

Here are our talking points from the game:

Why Nagelsmann got his lineup completely wrong, starting with the three-man backline and its demerits.

How playing Serge Gnabry at RWB causes a cascading effect on the rest of the system.

Why Benjamin Pavard is simply not performing at the level required for Bayern Munich.

How Niklas Sule might be the most important player in this team’s defense.

Marcel Sabitzer’s midfield woes, and why he may be becoming Leroy Sane 2.0.

The absolutely perplexing state of the back line. What is going wrong here? Is it the tactics, or the personnel, or something else?

Criticizing Nagelsmann’s subs.

The curious case of Jamal Musiala, and why we should be worried about his development.

How Thomas Muller is being misused in the current system.

Closing thoughts on what we want to see against Kyiv in midweek.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

