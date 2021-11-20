Julian Nagelsmann hopeful despite Bayern’s 2-1 loss against Augsburg

It was a frustrating match for Bayern Munich on Friday against FC Augsburg. It was well documented that the Bavarians would be coming into the match without some of their key figures. However, the mistakes made in this match could have been avoided and either way, all three points were still available for Bayern to take. In the end, they leave Augsburg with a no points.

For coach Julian Nagelsmann, it’s the same old story. “We conceded the goals that we conceded in the same way as we have throughout the season. We discussed this yesterday and conceded both the same way. The opponent didn’t have any brilliant moments and scored two goals. By the way, it was the same against Frankfurt.“

Nagelsmann was asked about the defensive performance by his team. He answered, “I think it’s important that if you go too far forward in a game, you have to be more stable at the back. One conditionally affects the other. We had endless space and mostly played back and overall we didn’t shoot enough at goal.” He was then asked about specific players — namely Omar Richards and Marcel Sabitzer. Nagelsmann responded, “I think Omar [Richards] didn’t do that badly defensively and at least fought selflessly. Sabi [Sabitzer] there is much, much more to him than what we are currently seeing.”

When asked about the upcoming games, Nagelsmann isn’t panicking yet, but admits that there is work to do, “I always stand behind my team. This is a top team. But we have to work on our problem areas. We just concede way too many goals in ways that are too easy.”

