Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel talks meeting up with Jerome Boateng, Leroy Sane’s progress, and more

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel is enjoying his first season at AS Monaco and recently sat down with Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg to talk about his thoughts on a number of things.

First, Nübel talked about playing against his former Bayern Munich teammate Jerome Boateng.

“After the game against Lyon we got together and chatted. He’s a great guy, I like him a lot. I also really wanted his shirt and got it. He even took mine as well,” said Nübel (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Boateng was just one of a number of players who impressed Nübel in Bavaria. Another was Leroy Sane.

“His form is outstanding. He’s always been a great footballer and now you can see what he can do with a lot of self-confidence, in the national team and at FC Bayern. We all knew he was incredible,” Nübel said.

Finally. Nübel talked over the possibility that he could one day make the German national team.

“At the moment it’s not my goal. If I’m called up one day, I’d be very happy. As everywhere, it depends on performances. The best are called up & at the moment I’m not there yet. Germany is blessed with great goalkeepers. That’s a luxury,” Nübel said.