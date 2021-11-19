Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss in the Bavarian derby to Augsburg

Bayern Munich went to down to Augsburg in a Bavarian derby in the Bundesliga that brought joy for Robert Lewandowski but not anyone else on the Bayern side.

Jersey Swap: Augsburg XI

I don’t think a single Augsburg player had a poor performance. I debated between giving it to Iago and Pederson but Gouweleeuw and Andre Hahn also had very good games. In the second half, Augsburg did a fantastic job of defending with a back five.

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

He got his customary goal against Augsburg and would have scored a second had his old friend, Rafal Gikiewicz, not gotten in the way. He was definitely not the most visible player on the pitch but, he did what he had to; unfortunately, Bayern did not create enough chances for Lewandowski to score from.

Der Fußballgott: Leroy Sané

He was very active, did his best, did a great job defending some Augsburg attacks and tried to create chances. Augsburg was very compact and not much came off, but, for sheer effort, Sané takes this award.

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

Upamecano and Hernandez both had relatively okay displays; Hernandez made a mazy run out of the back four and Upa made more than one. On the balance of things, Hernandez had a slightly stronger outing than Upamecano.

Meister of the Match: Mads Pedersen

He was probably the best Augsburg play on the night. although Iago had a strong performance too. Augsburg already had the right mindset and the right game plan; Bayern meanwhile seemed lost.

That’s it from me! As always, thanks for reading.

FYI, we happen to have a podcast on all things Bayern Munich, and as usual we did a postgame review show on this game. Why not give it a try?

Thanks for listening!