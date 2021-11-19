Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich’s good problem to have; Manuel Neuer deserves another deal; Throwing it back to Chevelle’s “Vitamin R”; Bundesliga predictions; and MORE!

When players are seeking to transfer away from their current clubs, they often look at Bayern Munich and take a hard pass — and for good reason.

The Bavarians are absolutely loaded at just about every position. For anyone looking for playing time to go along with a new contract, Bayern Munich does not have much of that to go around — just ask Marcel Sabitzer...or Jamal Musiala...or Corentin Tolisso and so on.

The recent news that Karim Adeyemi was a bit scared off by the daunting Bayern Munich roster should not be surprising and certainly will not be the last example of a player opting for a situation that could offer a better chance for playing time.

Wing? Central midfield? Center-back? All have a surplus of players that Julian Nagelsmann will be tasked with keeping happy. Factor in having the world’s best center-forward, a world class Raumdeuter, and a Canadian phenom at left-back, and a strong cast of others, there just is not much room for roster growth — or playing time.

It is hard to imagine that Sabitzer is not regretting his move at least a little bit, but Musiala is reportedly getting antsy as well.

With the news that the club could be lasering in on extensions for players like Niklas Süle and Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich’s desirability scorecard in the eyes of players on the transfer market could be falling even lower.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown in Bavaria, it could be a lot worse.

Neuer deserves another deal

With the new this week that Bayern Munich might be kicking around another contract extension for Manuel Neuer, it can be assumed that fans aren’t the only ones who think Neuer is still playing at a fantastic level.

If this comes to fruition, Alexander Nübel will likely request a transfer, which makes that move all the more bizarre. The bright side for Bayern Munich, however, could be that Nübel appears to be one player the club could makes some money on.

Predictions

While Bayern Munich should be able to fend off FC Augsburg easily, it remains to be seen just how much of a distraction that the Joshua Kimmich situation will become. Certainly, the club is annoyed that one of their key players could potentially have issues throughout the season.

Aside of that, the Bavarians seem poised to pick up where they left off in the Bundesliga.

Prediction: FC Augsburg 0-3 Bayern Munich

Other Bundesliga predictions include:

Wolfsburg 3-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 VfL Bochum

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 VfB Stuttgart

Hoffenheim 1-2 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin 3-2 Hertha Berlin

SC Freiburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 05 2-1 FC Köln 1-2

