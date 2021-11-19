Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Lineups are out! Sabitzer and Gnabry slot into the XI!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! It’s exactly as we predicted, with Omar Richards coming in for Alphonso Davies. Great opportunity for the young man, while Marcel Sabitzer slots in for Joshua Kimmich. No Musiala in the XI, but Gnabry does get his first start in a while.

Let’s ignore all the controversy of the last week or so and focus on one important fact — Bayern Munich are BACK! No more international breaks, just good old club football. First up we have Augsburg, who have been in relegation form all season. With them being the only other Bavarian club left in the Bundesliga at the moment, this season could see the end of Bavarian derbies in the top flight.

Julian Nagelsmann has a severely depleted squad coming into the game. Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic, and Joshua Kimmich are all out due to Covid-related reasons, while Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies likely won’t be able to play. Still, the coach has plenty of talent to get the job done, and he needs to show that his team can deal with adverse conditions when they happen. The tests never stop coming.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast?

Match Info

Location: WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.