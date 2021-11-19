Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona considering Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca; Karim Adeyemi’s agent visits PSG; Chelsea’s Timo Werner could never transfer to Aston Villa; Frenkie de Jong to Manchester City?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca reportedly wants a move to FC Barcelona and now the Catalans might have reciprocal interest:

According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Marc Roca is the subject of interest from FC Barcelona, possibly over a move in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder would be open to joining the Catalan giants to come into contention for a place in the Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Marc Roca joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 following Espanyol’s relegation from the Spanish top-flight. Before moving to the Bavarian outfit, the player was widely regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in his homeland. However, his career has gone completely pear-shaped since arriving at the Allianz Arena. Nearly a season and a half into his stint with Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old has featured just 11 times for the Bundesliga champions. Things have now reached a head for Roca, who is eager to call it quits at the German club and bring an end to his misery. And one of the biggest clubs in Europe is hot on his trail, with Barcelona interested in signing him. Recent reports had suggested that Barcelona had been offered the chance to sign Roca. However, it now looks like the Catalan giants are also eager to snap him up, with Xavi requesting his signing from Bayern Munich. The interest in the Spanish midfielder does make sense, considering Sergio Busquets is in the final phase of his glittering career. So, the time has come for Barcelona to start phasing the veteran midfielder out as a regular option in the first-team squad and having someone like Roca in the setup should help.

The report also stated that FC Barcelona might also have interest in Gladbach’s Denis Zakaria as well.

Could Bayern Munich be considering the addition of a young striker? Sparta Prague’s Adam Hlozek has allegedly caught the eye of the Bavarians:

West Ham United are keen to strengthen David Moyes’ attacking options with a loan move for Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek in the January transfer window, according to 90min. Hlozek has admirers across Europe with Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund aware of his potential. It is considered only a matter of time before he joins a bigger club. Yet West Ham hope to edge the competition by signing Hlozek on loan from Sparta Prague in the January transfer window. The deal would also feature performance-based incentives that would trigger an obligation to buy next summer for an undisclosed fee.

The international break is finally over, and we are back in Bundesliga business. Bayern Munich face Augsburg this weekend, with many key players coming off of some stellar performances for their countries. Yes, Augsburg haven’t been great so far this season, but they do have the tools to frustrate Bayern, and their compact defensive block could be difficult to break down.

However, with the Bayern boys in free scoring form, here’s hoping that they can bag more goals while keeping a clean sheet against their Bavarian rivals. A tall order, but one that is certainly doable, considering the form and the depth of this squad.

Here are the key points covered in the podcast:

A recap of the international break and how Bayern players fared

The form of Bayern and Augsburg heading into the fixture

Bayern Munich’s injury situation

Key players and predicted lineups

A final scoreline prediction

New Aston Villa Steven Gerrard boss is laying down the law and has banned ketchup from the team facility:

The 41-year-old has taken over at Villa Park after Dean Smith was fired following five consecutive defeats. Villa are just two points above the relegation zone, and Gerrard is well aware that he must quickly improve his team’s fortunes. “Long term, the club would like to be back on a European level, I don’t think now is the right time to put any date on that,” he said. “For me more importantly, it is about focusing on the short-term, which is Brighton at the weekend. We need to start winning football matches again.” He has already made his mark at the training ground by banning tomato ketchup. “It was banned before I had seen it!” Gerrard said. “The players have to have the right mentality. Go above and beyond. They need to strive to be elite.”

A ketchup ban ensures that Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner will never play there considering his affinity for ketchup on noodles.

Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi has seen his representatives take a nice tour of Europe. The latest stop for Team Adeyemi was to France for a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain:

Hardly a week goes by without Karim Adeyemi’s advisor Thomas Solomo checking out a potential club for his client. In addition to FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, the manager has also been to Madrid and Barcelona to initiate a possible change of the current Salzburg star. According to SPORT1 information, Solomo made his advances at Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday. It had already been reported that the German national player was very popular with the Parisian noble club as a possible successor to Kylian Mbappé. It is certain that Adeyemi will leave RB Salzburg next summer. On the other hand, the Austrians have put a stop to a change in winter.

New FC Barcelona boss Xavi might be saying good things about Frenkie de Jong, but the Dutchman still could end up leaving the club. If he does, Manchester City will be ready to welcome him in:

Frenkie de Jong is the puller in midfield at FC Barcelona. The Dutch international has played for Blaugrana since 2019 and has made excellent progress. Is the collaboration now coming to an end anyway? According to the Spanish TV broadcaster El Chiringuito, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are said to be very interested in the 24-year-old and allegedly want to lure him to Manchester this winter. The still financially stricken FC Barcelona could use the money the Dutchman would bring very well. Accordingly, the club bosses should not be averse to a sale of their midfield star. The new coach of the Catalans Xavi Hernández raves about de Jong: “He’s an exceptional player, he’s not afraid of getting the ball in difficult areas, of turning around. He is a very capable footballer, he will be the organizer of this generation from the Netherlands.”

With Bayern Munich on break this week, you’d expect there to be very few topics for a Bayern fan podcast to discuss, but you’d be wrong! Turns out that this club is never truly free from controversy, and we here at BPW are obligated to discuss it.

In this episode, Samrin and Ineednoname discuss: