Kingsley Coman’s future with Bayern Munich still uncertain

Contract talks between Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman are still at a stalemate — and that is without Pini Zahavi being involved.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Coman and Zahavi’s business relationship has dissolved for now, but that has not helped the French star get on the same page with Bayern Munich. Of course the biggest hold up between the parties was that Coman — allegedly — wants a salary in the €16 million to €18 million range.

There is no indication that Coman’s stance has wavered, which could be the reason it has been so hard for the two sides to even get aligned on when to talk. Still, there is some doubt on whether Coman really wants to leave Bavaria.

Should Coman lower his wage demands, the Frenchman could find himself in Bavaria for another three or four years. Aside of the bitter negotiations, Coman seems to have a lot of fans within Bayern Munich’s organization.