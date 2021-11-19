Pini Zahavi eyeing spring meeting with Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski

The future of Robert Lewandowski with Bayern Munich could become much more clear during spring.

Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi, will be looking to sit down with the Bayern Munich brass to talk over the specifics of the Polish Hitman’s future in Bavaria. After years of rumors that he might want to leave, it appears that Lewandowski would prefer to extend his stay rather than leave Germany.

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Lewandowski and Zahavi are aiming to start talks with Bayern Munich during the spring. While there have been rumors that the Bavarians might be looking at younger options, Lewandowski is still performing at a ridiculously high level and is in prime physical condition.

Bayern Munich’s alleged interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has reportedly been a sticking point for the Poland international and will likely be a hot topic between the two parties when discussion commence.