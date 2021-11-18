Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

The last international break of 2021 is over, and Bayern Munich return to action while caught up in a whirlwind of controversy. A large number of the club’s players are sidelined due to Covid-19 quarantine (see: Joshua Kimmich) while plenty of others are simply too tired to play on a Friday night. Not a pretty picture.

Augsburg probably can’t believe their luck — if there was ever a time for a relegation threatened club to take a smash-and-grab victory over the record champions, then this is it. Julian Nagelsmann needs to rally what players he has left and show what this team can muster in times of adversity. It all starts on Friday night.

