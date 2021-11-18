Breaking: Joshua Kimmich will miss Bayern Munich’s next game due to Covid-19 contact

After spending the last two weeks in self-isolation due to coming in contact with Niklas Sule (who caught the virus), Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich was set to return to team training today and join the squad. However, a new curve ball has been thrown the player’s way, as it has been revealed that Kimmich will probably have to miss tomorrow’s match. The reason? He was in contact with someone who is suspected of having Covid-19.

Julian Nagelsmann explained the situation below:

@J__Nagelsmann: "A precaution was taken regarding Joshua #Kimmich. He had contact with someone suspected to have Coronavirus in his private sphere. It's not confirmed yet. We're waiting on the result from the PCR test."#MiaSanMia #FCAFCB pic.twitter.com/ed16oAZBoZ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 18, 2021

Theoretically, Kimmich may be able to rejoin the team tomorrow if the tested person turns out to be negative, be he hasn’t trained in almost two weeks now so it would basically be impossible for him to start. Nagelsmann also confirmed a few other facts in his presser:

The other unvaccinated players were allowed in the team hotel. They were not at first, but the state government relaxed some rules in the middle of the week.

The coach does not treat anyone differently if they are vaccinated or unvaccinated, and he has spoken to his players about the topic.

Kimmich did not break is self-isolation rules, he came in contact with the person after leaving isolation.

Covid-19 is as annoying for Nagelsmann as it is for us.

It’s unclear if Kimmich would be subjected to another quarantine if he was indeed vaccinated. For now, we can’t be sure — if anyone knows more about the regulations, feel free to tell us in the comments. Regardless, after the events in the past couple of weeks, the midfielder might be regretting his decision to not get jabbed earlier.

