Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur ramping up interest in Corentin Tolisso

According to a report from kicker, Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso has some potential suitors for when his contract expires on July 1st.

Per the German outlet, both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are very interested in Tolisso, whose career at Bayern Munich has been marred by injuries. Tolisso, a France international, could use a fresh start at a club where he can be a permanent fixture in the starting XI:

Corentin Tolisso’s (26) contract with FC Bayern only runs until the end of the season. According to kicker’s information, the midfielder is touted at Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan. The Bayern bosses carefully weigh the economic side with the sporty side. This season, Tolisso, who came from Lyon in 2017, only started once in the Bundesliga.

Should Tolisso stay healthy, he would be a bargain pick-up for any club. Injuries, though, are always a threat to derail Tolisso, who will also need some time to get himself into top form on the pitch once again after not getting much time with Bayern Munich (at least to this point).