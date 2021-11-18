Report: Bayern Munich makes first offer to Niklas Süle

According to a report from Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl, Bayern Munich has extended its first contract offer to defender Niklas Süle.

The Bavarians have reportedly offered Süle “over €10 million” per season as a salary, which represents a raise from his current €8 million per year salary (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich is gambling that the English clubs interested in Süle will not offer more than what her would get in Germany. Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are the two most prominent clubs that have been linked to Süle so far.

The desire to bring Süle back and the increased salary are the product of a few things:

Süle’s excellent performances.

Support from manager Julian Nagelsmann and assistant coach Xaver Zembrod

A change in Süle’s lifestyle and approach to his profession.

In the report, Bild noted that there was “criticism” at Bayern Munich of Süle’s professionalism and lifestyle. With his improved physical state and stellar play, the club wants to reward the Germany international for his hard work.

In addition, a contract extension for Süle could eventually pave the way for Nagelsmann to shift to a formal back-three based formation.