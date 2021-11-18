Serge Gnabry’s contract extension with Bayern Munich expected to be delayed again

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the contract negotiations between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry have hit another snag.

While a deal is expected to get done eventually, things were supposedly wrapped up last month before there were complications. The original hold-up was reportedly about salary figures, but now it just seems like it is a matter of timing for the club or the player.

Sport Bild seems to think that a deal will get done between the two sides. Gnabry’s current contract expires in 2023 and an extension with the Germany international could give Bayern some assurance in its stable of wings as the future of Kingsley Coman is uncertain.

Coman’s contract talks became contentious during the last round of negotiations, so the Frenchman’s future could be elsewhere. Bayern Munich has Jamal Musiala and a stable of wingers on campus should Coman leave, but the club has also been linked to several other wing players throughout Europe.