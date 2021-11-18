Bouna Sarr still set on staying with Bayern Munich despite no hope for consistent playing time

Bayern Munich has reportedly made the right-back position a priority once more, but is having some trouble generating extra funds per Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) to go out and find a good candidate.

One of the holdups in making more progress is that the club has three players currently locking down the depth chart at the position in Benjamin Pavard, Josip Stanisic, and Bouna Sarr. In addition, two other players (Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich) are pretty darn good at there as well when needed.

In particular, Sarr seems to be a major thorn in the side of Bayern Munich as it seeks to find a permanent solution to eventually take over at right-back. Sarr, of course, is overpaid and not willing to take a pay cut to move to another team. Simply put, no one — to date — even seems somewhat willing to explore taking Sarr at his current wages.

The buyer’s remorse is real.

Sarr reportedly enjoys being at Bayern Munich and is content to stay — even if he probably will never get serious playing time.

Interestingly, the hot-again pursuit of a right-back is curious. Julian Nagelsmann keeps inching toward a back-three formation, which could change the dynamics of what Bayern Munich wants and needs for the position anyway.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich should just forget trying to convince Sarr to bolt. He has too good of a gig to give up through 2024.