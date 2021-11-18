Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca?

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca has not had much lucky finding field time in Bavaria and has been rumored to want to leave Germany, but could have a viable option in the Bundesliga per Sport1:

Roca will probably find it difficult to achieve the hoped-for minutes of action in the future too, competitors Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are at world-class level in the control center. Marcel Sabitzer and Corentin Tolisso are waiting behind them. Does a change of scenery help? Eintracht Frankfurt, for example, would have a need in the center. The Hessians are looking for SPORT1 information, among other things, for a stronger defensive midfielder. Coach Oliver Glasner wants to technically refine Eintracht’s style of play, but with Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic and Stefan Ilsanker, only combative types of players are available to him. Roca, on the other hand, has exactly the required qualities, he combines the elements of playful class and mentality.

What adds some intrigue to this news is that Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche was reportedly interested in Roca while he was with RB Leipzig.