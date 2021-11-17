Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Augsburg vs Bayern Munich (Hinrunde)

The international break is finally over, and we are back in Bundesliga business. Bayern Munich face Augsburg this weekend, with many key players coming off of some stellar performances for their countries. Yes, Augsburg haven’t been great so far this season, but they do have the tools to frustrate Bayern, and their compact defensive block could be difficult to break down.

However, with the Bayern boys in free scoring form, here’s hoping that they can bag more goals while keeping a clean sheet against their Bavarian rivals. A tall order, but one that is certainly doable, considering the form and the depth of this squad.

Here are the key points covered in the podcast:

A recap of the international break and how Bayern players fared

The form of Bayern and Augsburg heading into the fixture

Bayern Munich’s injury situation

Key players and predicted lineups

A final scoreline prediction

