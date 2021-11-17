Kit Leak: More pictures of Bayern Munich’s 2006 “Teamgeist” kits are here

Adidas has revamped one of its OG design patterns for Bayern Munich and other Adidas sponsored clubs and we are loving it so far. The “Teamgeist” design consists of curved panels running along the sides of the shirts. That in addition to the typical 3-stripes and central Adidas logo, this design is one of my favourites.

Bayern Munich Teamgeist Jersey Leaked - 8 New Pictures: https://t.co/Xgds3AFGjQ — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) November 17, 2021

The original “Teamgeist” or “Teamspirit” theme of the 2006 World Cup had the curved 8-ish figure as a central part of Adidas’s design theme, seen mainly with the kits and the official match ball. Having said that, this pattern relies heavily on a good colour combination else it can look bland and unsightly.

From what the leaked images show, there are apparently two versions of the Bayern kit — one with a red base and the other with a navy blue base. Red, navy blue and white form the colour palette that Adidas has worked with for Bayern. Personally, I like the navy blue base with red and white accents and think it looks absolutely fantastic. This kit will most likely be released as a special edition, but the navy blue could also do an excellent job as the secondary/away kit.

Adidas also seemed to have done a great job with the Arsenal, Juventus, Boca Juniors and Real Madrid kits too (FootyHeadlines). Let us how you feel about these revamped shirts in the comment section.