Report: Three more members of Bayern Munich test positive for COVID-19

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich has three more COVID-19 positive tests.

Josip Stanišić, team manager Bastian Wernscheid, and another unnamed staff member have all tested positive for the coronavirus. Because there was no exposure to the rest of the team, so there will be no additional “close contacts” having to quarantine — at least as of now.

The good news is that Stanisic is vaccinated and symptom-free:

According to SPORT1 information, Josip Stanisic tested positive for the virus after his return from the Croatian national team. The 21-year-old, who has been double-vaccinated, is already in quarantine and is symptom-free. Two members of the staff also tested positive. According to information from Bild, one of the two is said to be team manager Bastian Wernscheid, who is the representative of Kathleen Krüger, who is on maternity leave. Stanisic, who made his debut for Croatia’s senior team in early October, came on as a late substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Russia.

Sport1 also noted that Niklas Süle is still experiencing symptoms from his bout with COVID-19, which should lead to think ranks on the backline this weekend.