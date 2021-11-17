Bayern Munich vs. Lyon: Live stream, game thread time, how to watch

It’s been a rough week for Bayern Munich. A week ago, the Frauen lost away to Lyon 2-1 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. They followed that up with a 1-0 loss at the weekend in league play to Wolfsburg. Now, they just have to hit a hard stop on this losing train and get things turned around in the opposite direction.

That will, hopefully, get started today against Lyon in their second group stage match in the UWCL. Sydney Lohmann and Ivana Rudelic are still out due to injuries; however, Marina Hegering will return to the squad for the first time this season. fraue

As always with the UWCL, the game is being streamed live on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: FC Bayern Campus, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

