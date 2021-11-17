Bayern Munich’s depth and talent hurting transfer recruitment

According to Bild, Bayern Munich is having trouble attracting transfer targets because of the squad’s talent and depth. Simply put, transfer candidates are not seeing much opportunity to break into the club’s lineup because of the star-studded roster.

Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) indicated that Red Bull Salzburg Karim Adeyemi is the latest example. In addition, the publicized meeting between Adeyemi’s representatives and Bayern Munich was categorized as a “show” by Bild as a show by Adeyemi’s camp. By that, Bild is ascertaining that the Bavarians are not a serious contender for the Germany international.

Borussia Dortmund is considered the leader for Adeyemi, but FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and several other clubs have expressed interest in the Red Bull Salzburg star.

While no other potential targets were referenced, it can be assumed that Adeyemi is not the first player to scope the roster and subsequently look elsewhere. The only contributing players on expiring deals are Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso, while back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich’s deal will also run out next summer. Moreover, Bayern Munich seemingly cannot unload some of its deep reserves (Michael Cuisance, Bouna Sarr) to clear room on the roster.

Only Kingsley Coman and Marc Roca seem to have potential for being sold during the next two transfer windows at this point unless something else breaks on other players in the coming months.