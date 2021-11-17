Jamal Musiala unhappy with playing time at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala is growing restless about his lack of minutes under manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Musiala is reportedly growing concerned about his development, but is not considering a loan or transfer request. Instead, Musiala would like to have a conversation with Nagelsmann to get a better understanding of the plans for him.

Musiala was having an excellent season while playing wing earlier this season. Now, though, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman are all playing exceptionally well and Musiala has been the odd man out.

In addition, Nagelsmann also recently decided to play Musiala less on the wing and more centrally, where time is also at a premium.

One thing is certain, a dynamic talent like Musiala will not stay patient forever, when he knows he can be an impact player at this level. Within the club, there are reportedly zero doubts about Musiala’s ability or future.