Manuel Neuer eyeing contract extension at Bayern Munich

Among the many contract rumors swirling around Bayern Munich, one more has joined the party: captain Manuel Neuer.

But this time, it’s good news for Bayern fans. According to Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Neuer could well imagine extending his contract beyond his current one, which expires in 2023.

Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg agreed with this news, and added that Neuer is in tip-top shape and is very comfortable in Munich. What’s more, Neuer also has a good relationship with the club bosses. Plettenberg didn’t mention much else, but it can be inferred that Neuer is gelling well with the team as well, appropriately considering his captaincy.

Plettenberg also said that talks between Neuer and Bayern over a new contract are already in progress, perhaps a bit earlier than expected. Despite the earliness of the news, though, it is possible that a deal could be reached even before the year is out.

Neuer’s impact on Bayern is immeasurable, with the goalkeeper playing a major role in the club’s first treble and sextuple, and captaining the team to the latter. His club performances have translated to his country as well, as Neuer won the World Cup with Germany in 2014. He is currently in excellent form, and if he maintains said form, there is no reason to suggest that he will not be playing for Bayern in the years to come, despite his age.

Should Neuer extend his contract until 2025, which apparently is at least how long he wants to stay, he could also have a shot at playing in Euro 2024 in Germany.

However, there is one person who will not welcome this bit of information: Alexander Nübel. The currently on-loan goalkeeper, who was initially planned as Neuer’s successor, already faces an uphill battle to take minutes from his in-form captain. Should Neuer extend his contract, it would most likely pull the plug on Nübel’s future in Munich.

We’ll update you as this new story unfolds.