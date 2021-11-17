Bayern Munich Frauen looking to get back on track against tough Olympique Lyon side

The Bayern Munich Frauen are fighting for their UEFA Women’s Champions League lives against Olympique Lyon later today in Bavaria (3PM EST).

Even with the recent slump of sorts (losses to Lyon and Wolfsburg) has not lost any confidence.

“The two defeats in no way diminish our motivation, but rather give us a boost. We go into the game highly motivated and will play to win,” Bayern Munich star Giulia Gwinn said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Frauen manager Jens Scheuer is also feeling good about his squad.

“If you see the game against Wolfsburg on Saturday regardless of the result, it was another step in the right direction, the way we want to play football against all opponents,” Scheuer said. “We want to be a team that plays offensively, that approaches the opponent higher and has more chances than the opponent. We showed that against Wolfsburg, so it was an important step. If we manage to keep this performance so high all the time, I am sure that it will be rewarded.”