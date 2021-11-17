Lothar Matthäus selects his World Cup 2022 squad for Germany

Like Didi Hamann before him, Bayern Munich and Germany great Lothar Matthäus made his selections for Die Mannschaft’s 2022 World Cup squad.

And also like Hamann, the selections of Matthäus were not without controversy. In a post from Sky Sport Germany, Matthäus put his choices down and we have them listed below:

Goalkeepers (3)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona)

Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders (8)

Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea FC)

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern)

Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg)

Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain)

Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

Christian Günter (SC Freiburg)

Midfield (4)

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern Munich)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Attack (8)

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern)

Leroy Sane (FC Bayern)

Kai Havertz (Chelsea FC)

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern)

Timo Werner (Chelsea FC)

Lukas Nmecha (VfL Wolfsburg)

BFW Analysis

That is a decent list, but there are certainly some issues based on some of Flick’s recent selections. Let’s start with the notable omissions:

David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim)

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg)

Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig)

Bernd Leno (Arsenal — for now)

Wirtz is the stunner of the group and interestingly Hummels was once again left home. Adeyemi was also surprising, but it is easy to see how he could get caught up in a numbers game with the attackers.

Raum and Baku could definitely miss this World Cup rotation, while Neuhaus seems to be in jeopardy as well.

Can and Schlotterbeck were two of the more stunning selections by Matthäus, while Nmecha could easily slide into the mix as the last attacker on the roster.

What do you think of Lothar’s list?