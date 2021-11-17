Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich set to make big offer to Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger?; FC Barcelona has decided to sell Frenkie de Jong — will Bayern be involved?; Liverpool wants Dani Olmo; and MORE!

Chelsea FC has not been able to make any headway in negotiating with Antonio Rüdiger and Bayern Munich could be ready to blow way the Germany international with a big offer.

The Bavarians are — allegedly — willing to pay Rüdiger €12 million per year. That would double Rüdiger’s current salary. Per Bild, Chelsea is willing to go as high as €8.5 million with its offer, but the defender — reportedly — thinks that amount is a “slap in the face.”

Despite that “insult”, Rüdiger wants to stay in London — at least for now.

FC Barcelona has reportedly come to the decision to sell Frenkie de Jong. With the recent rumors that Bayern Munich was set to meet with Barca regarding De Jong, things are getting interesting:

New Barcelona boss Xavi has already made his first major decision of his tenure as he has reportedly transfer-listed Frenkie De Jong. According to Spanish-outlet El Chiringuito, De Jong could be on his way out of Catalonia. If Xavi wants to raise funds to bring in his targets, players will have to be moved to the chopping block. The Blaugrana are reportedly interested in Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and RB Leipzig’s Karim Adeyemi.

Obviously, the Daily Star meant Red Bull Salzburg there, but you get the point. Xavi’s rationale for selling De Jong is that he has confident in some of the club’s young midfielders including Pedri and Gavi.

Remember when you first saw Robert Lewandowski looking like this?

It's been four years since Lewy went blonde.



Golden hair for a golden player.



@lewy_official / November 2017 pic.twitter.com/YJVLJLBmA1 — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) November 16, 2021

Inter Milan is allegedly seeking to bring in Atalanta and Germany star Robin Gosens:

As reported by the prestigious Italian media Calciomercato, Inter Milan is interested in signing Robin Gosens in the next summer transfer market with the intention of him becoming the replacement for Ivan Perisic when he ends his contract in the summer of 2022 An option to continue growing at the project level. The Croatian attacker ends his contract at the end of the season and everything seems to indicate that he will not renew his link with the club, so everything seems to indicate that he will leave the club and leave a difficult space to cover because he has been an important piece in rotation. Robin Gosens has become the main option to supply it in summer, although it seems a very complicated operation.

Borussia Dortmund could be thinking of bringing in Gladbach’s Denis Zakaria and could let Axel Witsel:

But the veteran was seldom really convincing and when everyone is on board, Mahmoud Dahoud and Emre Can seem to have the nose ahead in Witsel’s favorite position in central defensive midfield with coach Marco Rose. Witsel’s contract is expiring and so it is not surprising that the Belgian is currently intensively concerned with his future. According to Sky information , the 32-year-old can imagine leaving Dortmund in winter. Juventus is interested in the strategist and there have already been initial discussions. However, it is unclear whether BVB would give up big earners Witsel and, if so, whether BVB is still insisting on a transfer or would be satisfied if one no longer has to pay the Belgian’s salary. In the summer at the latest, there is much to be said for a separation, because the second in the table has great interest in Denis Zakaria from Borussia Mönchengladbach , according to Sky information. Rose knows the 24-year-old very well from common Gladbach times and would like to work again with the Swiss, whose contract — just like Witsel’s — is only valid until the summer.

Zakaria’s relationship with Marco Rose could absolutely come into play here.

With Bayern Munich on break this week, you’d expect there to be very few topics for a Bayern fan podcast to discuss, but you’d be wrong! Turns out that this club is never truly free from controversy, and we here at BPW are obligated to discuss it.

In this episode, Samrin and Ineednoname discuss:

How Bayern Munich should deal with its quintet of unvaccinated players, including Joshua Kimmich.

The consequences of allowing players in the squad to remain without the vaccine, especially in relation to mandatory isolation and the Champions League.

If Hansi Flick should continue calling up unvaccinated players for Germany.

Why Bayern having so many unvaccinated stars is terrible PR.

The squad dynamics surrounding the vaccine decision, and why it’s not exactly easy for Nagelsmann or the Bayern bosses to convince Kimmich and co. to get vaccinated.

Moving on to Germany — what are Flick’s chances at the World Cup?

Areas of concern ahead of Qatar 2022.

Is Jonas Hofmann the answer at right-back for Germany?

Last topic — Kingsley Coman playing at right wingback for France, and what that could mean for Bayern.

The Pavard vs Coman debate, started by you know who.

Wrapping up the pod with some rambling.

FC Barcelona might have some competition in its quest to bring in RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo. Liverpool is reportedly interested in the attacker: