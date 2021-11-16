Report: Bayern Munich players cleared for return from COVID-19 quarantine except Niklas Süle

Could this be (gasp!)...good news for Bayern Munich?

The players designated as close contacts to Niklas Süle have been cleared to return to action per a report from Bild:

According to BILD information, after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (32), Joshua Kimmich (26), Serge Gnabry (26) and Jamal Musiala (18) are out of quarantine - only Niklas Süle (26) is not! BILD learned: The defender has slight symptoms despite vaccination (similar to coach Julian Nagelsmann a few weeks ago) and therefore had to stay at home on November 8th after his positive Covid-19 test with the national team. After 14 days, the corona isolation is officially ended - provided the test result is negative and Süle is symptom-free.

While the players are expected to be back in action, the controversy swirling around Kimmich’s vaccination status will likely not be going anywhere. As for Süle, the big defender is reportedly eligible to return to the club on November 22nd.