FC Barcelona “hot” on Germany international Karim Adeyemi

According to a report from Sport1, FC Barcelona is ramping up its pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg star and alleged Bayern Munich transfer target Karim Adeyemi:

SPORT1 had already reported a few days ago that Xavi is a big fan of the 19-year-old and absolutely wants to guide him to FC Barcelona . Now Barca are igniting the next level. According to SPORT1 information, the Spanish club is ready to pay 40 million euros for the national player to his club RB Salzburg. Barcelona wants to make the Austrians an offer this week. And Adeyemi is really impressed by the prospect of playing for one of the largest clubs in the world and being able to play a decisive role in the rebuilding. Especially since the national player should be guaranteed game shares. Spanish media brought a winter loan into play, but this is unlikely. Adeyemi definitely wants to end the season in Salzburg.

Even with the sparked interest from Barca, Sport1 thinks Borussia Dortmund still has the best chance to land Adeyemi:

According to SPORT1 information, Borussia Dortmund continues to have the best cards. Dortmund offers the offensive player a five-year contract with an annual salary of five million euros and a transfer fee of 35 million euros including bonuses.

Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig seem to have fallen out of the race — for now. One thing is clear, though, Adeyemi will be leaving Austria and Red Bull Salzburg will is going to get decent financial haul for the player.