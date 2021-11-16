Michael Cuisance not exactly paving the way for Bayern Munich exit

Much maligned Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance is on the discount rack for the Bavarians, but there are not many takers for the young Frenchman per Sky Sport Germany.

Moreover, Cuisance is not making things easy on his end. Not only does Cuisance want to move to a “good club”, but he does not want to take a pay cut to move to a situation that might ultimately be better for his career (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

What is it with French bench players being content to hang around Munich and collect a fat paycheck? It’s a good gig if you can get it, I guess. Bouna Sarr is in the exact same situation as Cuisance.

Anyway, Cuisance’s demands have left Bayern Munich in a lurch. Cuisance has been unable to prove himself under three coaches in Bavaria and has a contract that runs through 2024. How exactly the club can proceed with the 22-year-old is completely unclear given his requirements for a move.