Report: Marc Roca pushing to leave Bayern Munich in January

According to a report from Sky Sport Germany, the overtures that Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca will push to leave Germany are getting louder.

While the Spaniard has said and done all of the right things, this is just the latest report of many that have been released stating that Roca wants a change of scenery. The news was captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, and indicates that wherever Roca goes, the Bavarians are not expected to recoup the roughly €10 million that was spent on him.

At best, per Sky, Bayern Munich could be looking at bringing back as little as €5 million to €6 million in return for the defensive midfielder. Because of that, a loan is also a possibility.

Sevilla, Real Betis, and FC Barcelona have all been at least loosely linked to Roca over the past few weeks. After playing very little over the past season-and-a-half, Roca needs to rebuild his value and get his career bac on track.