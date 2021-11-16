Does the lack of incoming transfer funds have Brazzo under fire with Bayern Munich?

It is not easy to be a sporting director during COVID-19 times.

With all players undervalued, it has become impossible to get a fair market price in return for even the most established players. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic knows the pain well. With so many players at the end of — or nearing the end of — their contracts with the club, Salihamidzic has his work cut out for him.

After losing David Alaba and Jerome Boateng for nothing and with Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Süle both heading toward potential “free” exits from the club, Salihamidzic is reportedly under fire for not being able to generate revenue from selling players per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk:

When asked if Bayern could afford to keep him until the end of his contract in 2023 in case of doubt and then give him away on a free transfer like Alaba did last summer, (Falk) said, “That has happened too often. Salihamidzic has already come under internal pressure because he doesn’t generate any transfer fees.”

Should Salihamidzic lose both Tolisso and Süle for free and potentially risk heading into the final year of Kingsley Coman’s contract without an extension or a sale, things will not get any easier.

Clearly, the next 18 months are going to huge for Salihamidzic’s future with Bayern Munich.