Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nübel is sure his loan to AS Monaco was the right move

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel knows — for sure — that making the move to AS Monaco was the best thing for him.

“The change was the right decision,” Nübel told kicker. “I play at a high level twice a week and that was my goal. The statistics could look better, but I’m not dissatisfied. I’m not where I want to be yet.”

Nübel is getting the playing time that he was hoping to see at Bayern Munich. When it became obvious that would not happen, Nübel knew he needed a change. Still, he thinks his year apprenticeship under Manuel Neuer was valuable as he referred to it as a “a double-edged sword”, but said it was “progress for me” and “not a lost year.”

What is clear to Nübel is that the days of riding pine are over. If he returns to Bayern Munich, Nübel expects to play.

“What I can no longer imagine is to come back and not get more games,” Nübel said.